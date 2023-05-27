Got Guaranteed Price Tops $0.0529 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $17,599.26 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

