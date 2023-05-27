Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 744 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $306.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $317.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average of $263.77.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

