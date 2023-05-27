Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $292.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

