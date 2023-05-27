Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $461.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 185.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 183.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

