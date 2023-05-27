Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 206,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

GHL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 936,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,558. The firm has a market cap of $265.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

