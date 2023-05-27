Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 203.9% in May

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a growth of 203.9% from the April 30th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GFAI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 2,426,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Guardforce AI has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guardforce AI in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

