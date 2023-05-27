GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,588 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,319.05 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,172.00 and a 1 year high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,407.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,409.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

