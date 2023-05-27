GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.