GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 2,588 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,319.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,407.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,409.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

