GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE INFY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile



Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

