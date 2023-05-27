GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of WesBanco worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $504,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of WSBC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

