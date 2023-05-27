GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 720.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGND. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

