GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 720.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $1,348,898 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGND. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

