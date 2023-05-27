GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $116,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

USPH stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

