GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PriceSmart worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares in the company, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

PSMT opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $79.55.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.