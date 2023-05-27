GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 183,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Shares of CW opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average is $169.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.