GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,781 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $30.65 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $467,236.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,638.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.