GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hostess Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

TWNK stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

Featured Articles

