GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 56.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 136,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $52.86.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

