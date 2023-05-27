GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

