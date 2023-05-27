GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 119,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

