GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

EFSC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

