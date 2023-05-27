GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Getty Realty worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $75,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

