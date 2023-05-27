GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,065,000 after buying an additional 211,585 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,203.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 271,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 251,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.1 %

FIBK stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $10,261,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,022 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.