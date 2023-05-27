GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $106.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

