Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.04

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.04 ($2.45) and traded as high as GBX 203.60 ($2.53). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.51), with a volume of 297,936 shares traded.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £439.17 million, a P/E ratio of 955.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.07.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Further Reading

