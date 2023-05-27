Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.70) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance
LON HEIT opened at GBX 113.23 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.32.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.