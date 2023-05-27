Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.70) target price on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a report on Wednesday.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Performance

LON HEIT opened at GBX 113.23 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.32.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

