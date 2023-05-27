Head-To-Head Analysis: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) vs. CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $10.08 billion 2.41 $1.15 billion $4.82 21.42 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $50.95 million 0.60 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.5% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CGI and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.18% 20.81% 10.10% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -119.09% -89.29% -64.11%

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CGI and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

CGI currently has a consensus target price of $139.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.72%. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,412.56%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than CGI.

Summary

CGI beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

