Head-To-Head Review: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Danone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.43 Danone $29.15 billion 1.42 $1.01 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Danone 3 3 2 0 1.88

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.34%. Danone has a consensus price target of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 361.95%. Given Danone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danone is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danone beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

