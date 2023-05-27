HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.84

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and traded as high as $72.91. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 547 shares traded.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

