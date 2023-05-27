Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $176,149.20

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.87 million and $176,149.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00018214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,734.03 or 1.00013532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

