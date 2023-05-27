Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $254.17

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $254.17 and traded as low as $197.95. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $200.01, with a volume of 24,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $432.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average is $253.83.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

