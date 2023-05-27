Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

VRSK stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

