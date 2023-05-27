Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after purchasing an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,397,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,020,000 after purchasing an additional 297,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,549. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.