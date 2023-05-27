Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $43,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLI opened at $88.65 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.