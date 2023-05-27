HSBC Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $14.40

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark upgraded Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

