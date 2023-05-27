Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $8.92. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 456,606 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

