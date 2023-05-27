ICON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. ICON has a total market cap of $231.84 million and $2.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,241,891 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 958,109,673.7555203. The last known price of ICON is 0.24056856 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,025,299.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

