IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %
IDYA stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.08.
Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
