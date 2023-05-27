Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.40. Identiv shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 59,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. TheStreet cut Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Insider Transactions at Identiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at $941,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Identiv by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Identiv by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Identiv by 49.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.