IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after acquiring an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after acquiring an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.94 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.