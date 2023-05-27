Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised Immunovant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.77.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.