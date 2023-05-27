IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $12,361.70 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

