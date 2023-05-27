Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 1.5 %

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Insider Activity at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth $129,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

