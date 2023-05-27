Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Trading Up 1.5 %
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
Insider Activity at Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,925,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,060,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
