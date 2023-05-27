InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IHG. Barclays lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($69.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.63) to GBX 6,200 ($77.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($72.76) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,836.67 ($72.60).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,352 ($66.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,382.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,185.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,796 ($72.09).

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($67.51) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,126.87). In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($66.79) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,037.31). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($67.51) per share, with a total value of £8,142 ($10,126.87). Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

