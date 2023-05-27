Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPLA opened at $197.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,364 shares of company stock worth $12,399,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.