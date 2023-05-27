Intrust Bank NA Has $329,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.8 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

