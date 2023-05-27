Intrust Bank NA Has $372,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 440.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $164.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
