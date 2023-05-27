Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after acquiring an additional 214,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.19.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock worth $1,909,693. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

