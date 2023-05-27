Intrust Bank NA Makes New $220,000 Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

i3 Verticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.53 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

