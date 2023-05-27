Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.20-$14.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.43. 3,287,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.43.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 163,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

