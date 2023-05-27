Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.20-$14.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.43. 3,287,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 163,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

